Analysts Set Expectations for Aflac Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aflac in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 210,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 11.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 160,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 4.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

