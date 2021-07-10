Analysts Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) PT at $23.33

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUSN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 4,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,576. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $343.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

