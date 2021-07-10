Analysts Set Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Target Price at $7.50

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 352,312 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,822,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

