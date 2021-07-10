Analysts Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) PT at $85.33

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. 304,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,179. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.