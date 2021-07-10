Analysts Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT at $25.20

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

PRCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 332,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

