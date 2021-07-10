Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Price Target at $56.00

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 235,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $14,075,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ventas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 719,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. 4,319,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,957. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.56, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

