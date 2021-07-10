Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price at $84.00

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $238,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Western Digital by 127.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 102,067 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 34.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1,055.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.17. 3,029,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

