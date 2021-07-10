Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target at $52.24

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. 1,504,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,582. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

