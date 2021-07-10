Analyzing Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Calithera Biosciences and Inozyme Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Inozyme Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.04%. Inozyme Pharma has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.25%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than Calithera Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences N/A -74.47% -62.74% Inozyme Pharma N/A -56.24% -41.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Inozyme Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences $22.25 million 6.76 -$90.14 million ($1.31) -1.55 Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.42 million ($5.11) -3.43

Inozyme Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calithera Biosciences. Inozyme Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calithera Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inozyme Pharma beats Calithera Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. The company also offers INCB001158, an oral inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology. The company is also developing CB-280, an oral arginase inhibitor that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and chronic airway infection; and CB-708, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of CD73, as well as CB-668, an inhibitor of the enzyme IL4I1. It has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize Symbioscience's portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare. The company also has clinical trial collaboration with Pfizer to evaluate Pfizer's PARP inhibitor talazoparib and CDK4/6 inhibitor palbociclib, each in combination with telaglenasta. In addition, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of INCB001158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology; and a license agreement with Antengene Corporation Ltd. for the development and commercialization of CB-708. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.