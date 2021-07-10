Analyzing Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) and Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) and Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Harrow Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pharming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Harrow Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harrow Health and Pharming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harrow Health currently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 73.49%. Given Harrow Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Harrow Health is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harrow Health and Pharming Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health $48.87 million 4.59 -$3.36 million ($0.05) -168.60 Pharming Group $212.10 million 3.51 $37.74 million $0.58 20.01

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Harrow Health. Harrow Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharming Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harrow Health and Pharming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health 18.60% 9.38% 4.00% Pharming Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Harrow Health beats Pharming Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products. Harrow Health, Inc. owns royalty rights in four clinical stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics, Inc. and Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre- eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

