Analyzing LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) & Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LightInTheBox and Poshmark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.50 $13.32 million N/A N/A Poshmark $262.08 million 11.37 $16.84 million $1.25 31.50

Poshmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LightInTheBox.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LightInTheBox and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56

Poshmark has a consensus target price of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 54.58%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 3.05% 29.70% 9.77% Poshmark N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LightInTheBox beats Poshmark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also provides supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as technology research and development, mobile application software development, and information technology support services. The company offers its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

