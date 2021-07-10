Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

