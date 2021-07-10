Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

