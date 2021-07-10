Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 3.9%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.52. 131,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,564,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 391,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.