AntiMatter (MATTER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $631,363.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $631,363.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00874400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00044519 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

MATTER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,481,629 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

