APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 12,200 Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,581,000. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,642,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 193,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 136,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

