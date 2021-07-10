APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $73.50 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PATK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at $25,710,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

