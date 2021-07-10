APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 138.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.