API3 Reaches Market Cap of $40.82 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, API3 has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00008816 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $40.82 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00859916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005275 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars.

