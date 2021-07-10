AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post sales of $89.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.60 million and the lowest is $89.26 million. AppFolio reported sales of $81.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $352.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.07 million to $352.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $421.51 million, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $422.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

AppFolio stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.14. 77,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,226. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.98.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

