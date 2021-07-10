Apple (LON:WM) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Apple (LON:WM) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 254 ($3.32) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 202 ($2.64).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

