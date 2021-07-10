Apple (LON:WM) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Apple (LON:WM) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 254 ($3.32) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 202 ($2.64).
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).
About Apple
Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.