Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on APDN shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of APDN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. 44,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,046. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $144,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.