APY.Finance Market Cap Hits $16.29 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $308,301.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00115737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00161658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,837.03 or 1.00307412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00955041 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,707,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.