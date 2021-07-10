Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce $26.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.95 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $47.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $117.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $121.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million.

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 28.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. 145,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.03. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.