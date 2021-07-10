Aref Matin Sells 7,294 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Aref Matin sold 7,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $435,962.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
Recommended Story: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.