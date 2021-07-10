Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,100 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,197,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 337,558 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,909 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.01 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.44.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

