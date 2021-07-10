Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,434 shares during the period. Kraton accounts for about 1.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $49,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,482,000 after buying an additional 244,433 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kraton by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after buying an additional 811,996 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kraton by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after buying an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after buying an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 273,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

