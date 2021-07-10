Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $60.25 Million Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,148 shares during the period. Bottomline Technologies (de) accounts for 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $60,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $107,427.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,166 shares in the company, valued at $17,438,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,828 shares of company stock worth $576,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.