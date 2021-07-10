Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 4.18% of SP Plus worth $31,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SP stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 99,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,044. The firm has a market cap of $714.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

