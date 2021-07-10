Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 5,743 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $36,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $99,319.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 255,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

