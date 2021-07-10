Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$41.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.
TSE:ATZ opened at C$36.29 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$37.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 213.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.72.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
