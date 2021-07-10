Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$41.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$36.29 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$37.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 213.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.72.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

