Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

Arix Bioscience stock opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.03. The company has a market capitalization of £233.74 million and a PE ratio of 2.01. Arix Bioscience has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 78.01 and a current ratio of 78.63.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.