Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of ARMP opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 1,196.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.