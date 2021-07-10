Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several brokerages have commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

NYSE AWI traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 142,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,203. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

