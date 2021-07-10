Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 251.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,999 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after purchasing an additional 526,841 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

