Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.89% of Hibbett Sports worth $21,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $96.85 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.74.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

