Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $19.53 Million Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

