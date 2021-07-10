Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 66,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $329.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
