Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 66,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $329.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.