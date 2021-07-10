Artfinity (AT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,811.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 20% against the dollar. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $374,196.56 and $4,811.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.48 or 0.00877033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044725 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.