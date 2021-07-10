ASD Trading Up 3.9% This Week (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $282.95 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.39 or 0.00875670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00044907 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

