Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Sells £7,194.42 in Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,532 ($72.28) on Friday. Ashtead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,574 ($72.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,126.86. The company has a market capitalization of £24.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

