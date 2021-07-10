ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 4,180 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 23,122% compared to the typical daily volume of 18 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $3.41 on Friday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $129.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

