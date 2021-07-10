Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASBFY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated British Foods (ASBFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.