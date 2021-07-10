Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $81.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of AAWW traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.67. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

