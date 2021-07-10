August J. Troendle Sells 4,574 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,428,932.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.

Medpace stock opened at $183.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

