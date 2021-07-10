August J. Troendle Sells 4,574 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,428,932.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.
Medpace stock opened at $183.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.