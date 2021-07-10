AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoWeb will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 13.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.