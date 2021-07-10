AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.42. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $221.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

