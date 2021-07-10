Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,570.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,570 ($33.58) and last traded at GBX 2,580 ($33.71), with a volume of 43317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,632 ($34.39).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,901.27. The stock has a market cap of £806.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other news, insider Bindi Foyle bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Insiders purchased a total of 372 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,833 in the last 90 days.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

