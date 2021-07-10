Axis DeFi (AXIS) Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $85,996.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00053505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.87 or 0.00875516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044624 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

