AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AZZ were worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AZZ by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,211,000 after purchasing an additional 620,736 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $57.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

